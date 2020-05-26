Moscow authorities allocate over $3.1 mln for financial aid to SMEs

"In total, since mid-April, positive decisions have been made on 127 applications. The total volume of payments will be over 223 million rubles," he said.

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow authorities since mid-April approved 127 applications for financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) totaling more than 220 mln rubles ($3.1 mln), press service of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow reported with reference to Head of the department Alexey Fursin.

Over the past week, 45 applications were approved for around 63 mln rubles ($889,702), while the majority of these funds - 67% or 42.3 mln rubles ($597,262) - went to export grants.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier that the nationwide economic recovery plan will include a set of tasks related to new investment instruments, exports support, growth of population’s incomes and support for SMEs.

"Of course, one of the tasks of the [plan for economic recovery] is to change the investment climate. At the same time, [it includes] a large block of goals for new investment instruments, on the development of a program to support exports, support incomes. And a large block will have initiatives related to supporting small and medium-sized businesses," Reshetnikov said.

He noted that the plan for economic recovery will be presented to the government on Monday, it is formed taking into account comments and suggestions from the business community.

In addition, Reshetnikov noted that the document plans to provide support for tourism, for example, subsidizing part of the interest on loans and delaying the repayment of loans for hospitality companies.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to submit a nationwide economic recovery action plan by June 1, developed together with regional authorities and representatives of business community. The Ministry of Economic Development reported that the plan will be designed for 2020 and 2021.