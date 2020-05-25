Structure of Russian-German trade, economic relationship to change

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The focus of the trade and economic relationship between Russia and Germany established before the coronavirus pandemic will shift towards IT-technologies, adviser for President of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Georgy Petrov said on Monday.

"The structure of bilateral trade and economic relations between our countries (Russia and Germany) will substantially change as a result of today’s crisis," he said. "Energy will continue playing a leading role, of course, though the focus will largely shift to such sectors as IT-technologies," the expert added.

"Medicine is not the subject of integration agreements within the EU today," he noted. "National competences persist here, which means that there are no restrictions from the side of Brussels, which is why our cooperation in such sectors as genetic engineering, biotechnologies and medical equipment production will receive a boost," Petrov explained.

He expects localization to replace economic globalization in the majority of countries due to the crisis. "Nevertheless, bilateral trade and economic ties, which have always served as a firm foundation for cooperation between Russia and Germany, will overcome this challenging period," the expert emphasized.