UK notifies Russia about new tariff system

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has been notified about introduction of the new UK Global Tariff (UKGT) system, the UK embassy in Russia said in its Telegram channel.

"New customs rules will apply to goods exported from countries that had no signed preferential trade agreements with the United Kingdom, including Russia. We notified the Russian government about introduction of the new system," the embassy said.

Such UK global tariffs are called to provide simpler and more convenient regime, compared to European tariffs, the embassy said. "[This] will simplify the process of goods export to the United Kingdom for Russian companies and will make possible to reduce costs," the diplomatic mission said. The new tariff system will come into force on January 1, 2021.