Hainan's Danzhou ready to employ thousands of foreign specialists

HAIKOU, May 22. /TASS/. The Danzhou authorties (a city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan) have established a mechanism for attracting professionals from around the world to work in various fields, and since the end of March they received CVs from 16,000 applicants, according to www.hinews.cn.

Danzhou is actively involved in the implementation of Hainan's pilot free trade zone project, for which local companies need to draw skilled personnel. Highly qualified personnel from abroad are offered vacancies in such areas as tourism, the organization of congresses and exhibitions, medical services, education and in many other areas where there is a shortage of experienced personnel.

According to the news outlet, a total of 61 companies in Danzhou can provide more than 6,900 vacancies, 1,300 of which offer annual salaries from 100,000 yuan ($ 14,000) to 300,000 yuan ($ 42,000) and 157 jobs with salaries ranging from 300,000 to 800,000 yuan ($ 112,000). Three leading positions in local companies offer the candidates over 800,000 yuan annually .

Attracting highly qualified personnel is part of the program aimed at boosting Hainan's pilot free trade zone and port with Chinese features. Earlier, the local authorities announced Hainan's readiness to offer foreign specialists about 30,000 vacancies mainly in such areas as education, healthcare and tourism. Highly skilled personnel are required for work in industrial parks in the Hainan province as well.

According to official figures, by the end of 2019 Hainan's major enterprises hired over 860,000 high-level specialists both from other China's regions and abroad.