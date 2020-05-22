State debt increase not critical in current situation, Bank of Russia says

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. An increase of the state debt in the current situation is not critical, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"We have the potential for the state debt increase, and therefore we can do so. The state debt increase rate is not quicker than in other countries, although it traditionally appears that is higher than usual for us. According to our estimates, the increase in borrowings required to support budget expenses in this challenging period will not entail a major increase in the state debt amount at large. The state debt level in our country will remain among the lowest even after the increase in borrowings," Nabiullina said.

The interest of investors is supported by confidence that Russia will keep the stable macroeconomic policy, she added.