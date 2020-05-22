{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

State debt increase not critical in current situation, Bank of Russia says

The state debt increase rate is not quicker than in other countries, the Central Bank chief said

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. An increase of the state debt in the current situation is not critical, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Read also
Russia has potential to increase sovereign debt, says Central Bank head

"We have the potential for the state debt increase, and therefore we can do so. The state debt increase rate is not quicker than in other countries, although it traditionally appears that is higher than usual for us. According to our estimates, the increase in borrowings required to support budget expenses in this challenging period will not entail a major increase in the state debt amount at large. The state debt level in our country will remain among the lowest even after the increase in borrowings," Nabiullina said.

The interest of investors is supported by confidence that Russia will keep the stable macroeconomic policy, she added.

Chinese top official urges to facilitate creation of Hainan's free trade zone
According to the premier, Hainan free trade zone's further development is one of the state projects of utmost importance
Read more
Most dramatic coronavirus scenario averted in Moscow, says mayor
He said that Moscow has managed to avoid a horrifying scenario and a humanitarian collapse that is observed in some of European and American cities
Read more
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to offer hypersonic weapon tracking radar to foreign customers
While developing the radar’s export version, attention was paid to the growing significance of air defense weapons in ensuring the security of states, the company said
Read more
Georgian president favors direct dialogue with Russia under certain conditions
Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia after the latter recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence in 2008
Read more
‘Ukrainian Community of Crimea’ to tell UN about Russian speakers’ situation in Ukraine
On May 21, 15:00 New York time, an informal video conference of the UN Security Council will take place, in which residents of Crimea will take part for the first time
Read more
Upgraded Borei-A nuclear-powered sub to be handed over to Russian Navy May 25 - source
The nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir has fully undergone state trials
Read more
Kremlin spokesman emphasizes accuracy of Russia’s coronavirus death data
The cause of death is identified by autopsy, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Lugansk threatens to change contact line if Ukrainian shelling continues
On May 16, a power supply line delivering electricity to critically important infrastructure facilities in LPR was damaged as a result of shelling by Kiev troops
Read more
Presidential aid sees signs of recovery in Russian economy
Maxim Oreshkin said that now Russia is having retail sales on the rise
Read more
Press review: Russia’s stance on Israel’s annexation move and Merkel’s boost from COVID-19
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 19
Read more
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes near Moscow, crew dies — defense ministry
The crash might have been caused by a technical failure
Read more
German regulator grants derogation from EU Gas Directive norms to Nord Stream 2
Read more
Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg to involve 46 combat ships
Apart from St. Petersburg, the naval parades will be held in all the Russian Navy’s fleets: in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Vladivostok and Sevastopol, and also at Russia’s Tartus naval facility on the Mediterranean coast in Syria
Read more
US blocks Russia-initiated draft UNSC statement condemning incursion into Venezuela
According to the Russian diplomat Dmitry Polyansky, the text had "no accusations, only support of basic common things"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky, Kolomoisky pretend to have nothing in common, say analysts
Zelensky’s decision not to return the nationalized Privatbank to Kolomoisky was made under Western pressure, experts believe
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov transferred to Moscow with suspected coronavirus - source
According to him, the head of Chechnya is in stable condition
Read more
Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia may restart, expert warns
Some kind of a pause has been taken in this war, the expert said
Read more
Zelensky is confident he should hold direct talks with Putin
The Ukrainian president said he would not like to resort to Plan B or C
Read more
Kamaz launches sales of new flagship truck model
The vehicles will appear in regional dealerships in May-June, the company said in a statement on Thursday
Read more
US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty to harm its European allies, says Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko sais that this move will worsen the situation of strategic stability and military security in Europe
Read more
Record number of new coronavirus cases reported globally in past 24 hours
Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in just four countries
Read more
Expert links Russia’s low coronavirus death rate to high herd immunity
To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,722 fatalities and 70,209 recoveries
Read more
Putin urges higher competitiveness of national agriculture on world markets
The President stressed that it is important to fully use the potential of national research institutions for the needs of agricultural production
Read more
US administration is shaping great power standoff concept, says Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat believes that for understanding the reasons behind such transformation of fundamental terms "there must be a direct dialogue, which regrettably does not exist yet"
Read more
Number of coronavirus recoveries exceeds new cases for first time in Russia
Russia’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed 300,000
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator can appeal against EU Court decision in Gas Directive action
Read more
US rhetoric about nuclear arms in Europe harms Russia-NATO relations — diplomat
Earlier US ambassador in Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher said the US might redeploy its nuclear weapons from Germany to Poland
Read more
US' Open Skies Treaty withdrawal to deal a blow to security in Europe, says diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that this move will also damage the interests of its allies in Europe
Read more
Ex-Polish president lashes out at authors of new national security strategy
Poland’s new national security strategy designates Russia's "aggressive actions" as the greatest threat, according to the document
Read more
Press review: US production may exit China and Abbas runs to Putin over annexation fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 21
Read more
Ukrainian prosecutors launch high treason case against ex-president Poroshenko
The investigation was launched in line with the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles on state treason and abuse of power or office
Read more
US Caribbean activity looks like attempt to impose sea blockade of Venezuela - diplomat
According to the Pentagon’s information, the US Navy has set up a strike force in the Caribbean Sea and also redeployed three destroyers accompanied by a littoral combat ship and anti-submarine aircraft to that area, the Russian diplomat recalled
Read more
COVID-19 case count in Russia grows by less than 9,000 for 2nd day in a row
The fatality count grew by 127
Read more
Russia has no reason to remain party to Open Skies Treaty after US withdrawal - expert
According to the expert, the US decision on the withdrawal from the treaty would further escalate military and political situation in the Euro-Atlantic region
Read more
Russian embassy in US demands that Bloomberg refute its article on COVID-19 in Russia
"The editors of Bloomberg have fallen to a sheer forgery and swapped the graphics. One can verify it himself and compare primary sources," the embassy said, attaching screenshots of data on the World Bank website
Read more
Russian UAV manufacturer rolls out state-of-the-art VTOL drone
The unique feature of this model is the option of a fully automatic vertical takeoff and landing which does not require launching from a catapult and a prepared pad
Read more
Six diesel-electric subs to join Russia’s Pacific Fleet soon
There are also plans to further arm the Pacific Fleet’s submarine forces with 4th-generation nuclear-powered subs, the Navy chief said
Read more
Russia faces biggest military security threat from western direction, says defense chief
In 2020, 28 organizational measures are planned in Russia’s Western Military District for improving the troops’ combat structure
Read more
‘No turning back’: World has changed due to pandemic, ex-PM Medvedev says
The chairman of the majority United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, proposed to discuss amendments to the party’s electoral platform amid the new circumstances
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
US to use military planes to deliver 200 ventilators to Russia, says Pentagon
According to radio Voice of America, the total cost of these units, their delivery and supplies is about $4.7 million
Read more
Ukraine displays no wish to return Donbass, inability to return Crimea, experts say
The experts noted that Kiev has no compelling reason to implement the Minsk Agreements
Read more
Russian expert sees possibility of new coronavirus strain in about decade
He said that outbreaks of coronavirus infections in 2002, 2012 and 2020 reveal "an approximate cycle of about 8-10 years"
Read more
Putin: Russia is now fully self-sufficient in basic food products
The president mentioned the grain harvest in Russia, which for six consecutive years exceeds 100 million tonnes
Read more
Press review: US to elbow rivals out of arms market and global inquiry into COVID-19 opens
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 20
Read more
American jet transporting US ventilators arrives in Russia
Overall, the US is aiming to donate 200 ventilators
Read more
Palestinian president announces withdrawal from all deals with Israel, US — agency
Read more
Russian cutting-edge frigate deploys to Baltic Sea for final state trials
The frigate will accomplish a number of warfare tasks in interaction with the Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Stoiky and Steregushchiy, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Poland lacks strategic vision, if it views Russia as main threat — diplomat
Polish President Andrzej Duda signed on May 12 the country’s new national security strategy, in which Russia was designated as the main threat to Warsaw
Read more