Turkish minister expects air traffic with Russia to be restored in mid-July

ANKARA, May 21. /TASS/. Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expects that air traffic with Russia, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will restore in mid July, as he himself said in an exclusive interview with TASS on Thursday.

"Domestic tourism activities will begin in late May and the number of trips will grow in June. We hope that air traffic with many countries, first and foremost, Asian and European ones, will start recovering in mid-June. I hope that air traffic with Russia will be restored in mid-July," he said.

According to Ersoy, the number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has been declining and restrictions are being removed.

Turkey reported its first coronavirus case on March 10. The number of confirmed cases in the country has exceeded 152,000, as many as 113,987 patients have recovered and 4,222 have died.