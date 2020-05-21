Hainan to enhance cooperation to develop trade in services

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. This year China's Hainan plans to significantly increase the scale of international trade in services by enhancing and expanding business contacts with other countries, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper citing local administration.

According to the authorities, currently Hainan has about 90 foreign partners the province cooperates with in this area.

“Since April 2018, when the Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of a free trade zone on the island, the conditions for doing business have improved remarkably. Due to the changes, we have seen steady growth in the trade in services,” a spokesperson for the local administration said at a press conference.

The official clarified that in 2018 and 2019 the number of participants in this market segment registered on Hainan increased by 58.9% and 59.6%, respectively. Currently, Hainan enjoys the closest cooperation with Hong Kong (a special administrative region of China, mentioned in a separately in national statistics on foreign trade), US, Singapore, Ireland and Canada. According to the media outlet, they account for about 60% of the total foreign trade in provincial services.

“In the first four months of 2020, Hainan made significant progress in boosting both the export and import of innovative products. This was especially noticeable in cooperation in the field of computer technology and the telecommunications sector,” the representative of the administration noted.

According to official statistics, from January to April, the volume of international trade in services included in the list of new and promising products on Hainan grew by 6.4% year-on-year. This includes both operations in the field of finance and insurance, as well as work to implement a wide range of commercial initiatives, carry out transactions on business offers, including cultural and entertainment programs, and contracts for the repair of modern equipment and household facilities. Such activities account for approximately two-thirds of the island's exports and imports in the relevant area.