Hainan officials obliged to better foreign languages skills by 2025

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. The government of China's Hainan province has adopted a plan for 2020-2025, which states that the officials should better their foreign languages skills, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The implementation of this program is directly related to the creation of a pilot free trade zone on the island and the expansion of the province's trade, cultural and public relations with foreign countries, which increases the importance of public servants' knowledge of foreign languages.

According to the approved plan, by 2025, all public servants in the province under the age of 40 will be required to master the basic vocabulary and acquire the ability to communicate in a foreign language. For officials over 40, it will be enough to learn the simple phrases necessary for a beginner.

The authorities plan to compile and publish language training materials for officials, including, in particular, manuals such as “300 words in English” and “300 words in Russian”.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.