Dollar slides to 70.98 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro to 77.87 rubles

MOSCOW, May 21. / TASS /. At the opening bell on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the dollar exchange rate dropped by 0.2% to 70.98 rubles on Thursday, according to the trading data at 10:00 Moscow time.

Brent oil price exceeds $36 per barrel for the first time since April 9

The last time the dollar dropped below 71 rubles was on March 10, 2020.

In turn, the euro fell below 78 rubles for the first time since March 6, 2020, reaching 77.87 rubles, which is 0.2% below the closing level of the previous session.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 70.9 rubles. (-0.3%), while the euro came in at 77.8 rubles. (-0.3%).

The Russian ruble is strengthening following the rise in oil prices. The cost for July Brent Crude Futures on the London Stock Exchange ICE rose to $36.27 per barrel (+ 1.5%), and WTI crude oil rose to $34.12 per barrel (+ 1.9%).