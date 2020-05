MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture keeps the forecast for exports of agricultural produce in the amount of $25 bln in 2020, Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"We have already supplied products worth $9.4 bln overseas in this year. This is $1.5 bln more than as of the like date of the last year. The target for 2020 is $25 bln," the minister said.