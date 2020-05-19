Wood processing, Northern Sea Route projects top Arkhangelsk Region’s economy - official

ARKHANGELSK, May 19. /TASS/. The key directions for the Arkhangelsk Region’s economy should be deep wood processing, development of small and medium businesses, and projects related to the Northern Sea Route, the region’s Acting Governor Alexander Tsybulsky told reporters on Monday.

"Clearly, here we should support and develop the deep <…> wood processing. Small and medium businesses are another very important direction. <…> And yet another priority is any projects, related to development of the Northern Sea Route," he said.

The region is known for a high industrial level and for highly skilled specialists, he continued. Wood processing should continue along with forest recovery, he added. Small and medium businesses should be offered attractive conditions.

"Anyway, small and medium businesses <…> in near future in the changing economic and industrial environment will offer maximum jobs, and here we should offer to small and medium businesses most favorable conditions so that they see that doing business here is profitable," the acting governor said.

He paid special attention to projects, related to the Northern Sea Route, which, in his opinion, may change the global logistics.

"The competition for this resource is very high, and we must win this competition, not to lag behind those who are about to enter this project now," he said. "The Northern Sea Route project will develop as planned (this is clear from the investment program to build the icebreaker fleet), and it will change greatly the global economy, the global logistics.".