Putin urges to enhance role and responsibility of Eurasian Economic Commission

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it necessary to enhance the role and responsibility of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a video conference format on Tuesday, he said that the Commission is particularly responsible for implementation of strategic tasks. "For doing that, it is necessary to enhance the role of the Commission as an organizer, intensify its responsibility, particularly for implementation of decisions taken by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," the Russian president said.

Putin also considers it reasonable to more actively involve the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization in operations of the Eurasian Economic Commission. "Those regional financial mechanisms can and should provide assistance to implementation of large joint integration projects," he noted.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is a permanent regulation body of the Eurasian Economic Union, with Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan being its members.