Investments and social guarantees: how a new Arctic region would benefit

ARKHANGELSK, May 18. /TASS/. A new Arctic region, organized as a merger of the Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region, will attract big investments, will have better transport and logistics systems. Russia’s legislators, representing both regions in the parliament, told TASS the decision on the merger should comply with the legislation and the public opinion.

Acting Governors of the Arkhangelsk and Nenets regions Alexander Tsybulsky and Yuri Bezdudnyi on Wednesday signed in Naryan-Mar a memorandum of intention to organize a new region in Russia by merging the Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions. According to the country’s Central Elections Commission, the regions will have to run referendums. Voting may be organized in September, 2020, the authority said. The new region will take the area of about 770,000 square kilometers.

Investments and state programs

The new Arctic region will more effectively attract investments, participate in state programs than each of the regions on its own, Nenets’ Senator Viktor Pavlenko told TASS.

"A small region is one thing, and it’s a different thing when we speak about a big region, where investments and state programs are bigger," he said. "From this point of view, the merger will be positive."

The region’s legislator Sergei Kotkin expressed a similar opinion. "It is easier for a big region to receive federal money, to get to the federal level in solving strategic tasks - on the Northern Sea Route, on major investments," he said. "If oil prices go up, the Arkhangelsk Region will benefit [from the merger]. If the oil price is below $25-20, then, vice versa, it will support the other region. The bigger is a region, the easier it is to ‘survive’."

In his opinion, signing of the memorandum is an intention to settle problems, which the regions face in the complicated economic situation, caused by the global crisis and the pandemic. "The Nenets Region’s budget is purely oil and gas revenues, thus our income has shrunk dramatically, and the budget’s size means apparently the size of wages, the social support for residents," he added.

Logistics and diversification

As for the social aspect, people residing in the Nenets Region have used medical services in the Arkhangelsk Region, they get education at the Northern (Arctic) Federal University, thus those connections will only improve after the merger, Senator Pavlenko told TASS.

"The merger would mean better transport systems, especially in compliance with the task, voiced by the present, to develop the Arctic," he said. "Not many know that Franz Josef Land, or Alexandra Land are in the Arkhangelsk Region, though geographically they are closer to the Nenets Region. As for the logistics, the merger will bring an economic effect," the senator said.

Besides, the regions will be able to diversify their economies, the Arkhangelsk Region’s legislator Vitaly Fortygin said. "This way, we will benefit from the Nenets economy - oil, gas, deer breeding, fishery - and from the economy in the Arkhangelsk Region," he said, adding the economy in the Arkhangelsk Region includes forestry and pulp sectors, diamonds, construction, and growing small and medium businesses. He also agrees the new region will hope for bigger federal financing and for bigger progress in development of the Arctic territories.

Public opinion matters

The decision to merge the regions must be taken in strict compliance with the legislation and with respect for the public opinion, all the experts said.

"People worry about jobs, good wages, housing, healthcare, education, including higher education, and also social support measures," the Nenets Region’s legislator Alexander Lutovinov told TASS. "For people, future must be clear and guaranteed. We need to decide how we will live and develop. We need additional opportunities both as a separate region and jointly with the Arkhangelsk Region. This task is on the agenda. In the long run, the decision will be made by the residents."

According to Senator Kotkin, the decision will depend on what people say - whether they are interested in this merger or not. People will have to consider all pros and contras. They need to know what guarantees the Nenets Region’s residents will have, whether the social support they receive will remain.

"Another aspect is the low-numbered indigenous people - the Nenets, first of all, as it is most important to keep their traditional lifestyle," he said. "Initially, this was the purpose to organize the [Nenets] autonomous region. It is most important to discuss all these aspects. Measure thrice, check twice and cut once.".