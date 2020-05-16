Air transportation to fall to 60 mln passengers in 2020 - Transport Minister

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Air transportation in Russia can decline by at least half to 60 mln passengers in 2020 in an optimistic scenario, according to which flight will begin restoration in July, the Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich told reporters on Saturday.

The basic forecast implies the restoration of flights in the fall, then in 2020 the figure will be only about 30 mln passengers. Last year, Russian airlines transported a record 128.1 mln passengers.

"The forecast, which we call basic, is U-shaped. That is, we will wait for some time and if we start intensive flights not in July but in the fall, then we will potentially transport a quarter of the volume of passenger traffic that we had last year, and we will finally restore the industry only by September next year," the minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, the minister announced that he hoped for resumption of international flights in July this year, domestic transport could begin a gradual recovery in mid-June.