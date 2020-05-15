EU states disagree with Nord Stream 2 AG’s stance on offshore pipeline’s completion

BERLIN, May 15. /TASS/. None of EU countries shares the viewpoint of Nord Stream 2 AG, which considers it possible to regard the Nord Stream 2 project as completed by May 23, 2019 and withdraw it from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive, the Federal Network Agency of Germany said in a statement on Friday.

"All European Union member states had the opportunity to examine Nord Stream 2 AG's application, with its annexes, and to submit a response," the regulator said, adding that responses to the consultation were taken into account in the decision. "Neither any of the member states nor the parties summoned shared the viewpoint of Nord Stream 2 AG as regards the term ‘completion’," the regulator noted.

The completion of the pipeline by May 23, 2019 was a required condition for granting it a derogation from the updated EU Gas Directive, the regulator said. "Since the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had not been fully laid by 23 May 2019, the Federal Network Agency has rejected the application for derogation [from the updated EU Gas Directive] made by Nord Stream 2 AG," the statement said.

The regulator understands the term ‘completion’ of the Nord Stream 2 project "in a constructional/technical sense," whereas the applicant understands it "in an economically functional sense" and refers to the investment decision, which was made well before May 23 2019, the Agency noted, adding that Nord Stream 2 AG can appeal the decision in court.

Earlier on Friday the Federal Network Agency rejected the application for exemption of Nord Stream 2 from the updated EU Gas Directive made by Nord Stream 2 AG.