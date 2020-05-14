Hainan Airlines to team up with China's BYD in fight against novel coronavirus

HAIKOU, May 14. /TASS/. Hainan Airlines, a member of the HNA Group alliance, will provide services to BYD, the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in China, to send funds abroad to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The agreement, according to www.yicaiglobal.com, was signed between the HNA Group and BYD in the city of Shenzhen (southern Guangdong) on ​​May 13.

Currently BYD has launched the production of protective medical masks on 300 production lines amid huge demand for such goods both in China and abroad. The company daily increases production by a million. The company delivers a part of the products abroad since last month.

The signed agreement, the website writes, provides for cooperation in a number of other areas, including marketing of cars running on alternative fuel and cooperation aimed at promoting the construction of Hainan's pilot free trade zone.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,442,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 298,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,668,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.