Boao Forum for Asia to open an office in Hainan's Haikou

HAIKOU, May 14./ TASS/. The secretariat of the Boao Economic Forum for Asia will establish a permanent office in Haikou, the capital of Hainan, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee Liu Cigui and the Secretary General of the Boao Forum for Asia Li Baodong held a meeting on May in Haikou and signed a memorandum of cooperation between the government of Hainan and the forum's secretariat.

According to the newspaper, the main goal of a permanent Haikou office is to improve coordination of the provincial government and the secretariat during the forum, as well as the World Tourism Conference, forum council meetings and other events. The permanent mission's work will also work to attract investments to the region and boost the province's international cooperation. The news outlet emphasizes that the Hainan authorities will continue to make efforts to improve the forum's infrastructure and improve the quality of service to turn the event into a world-famous platform for dialogue between government and business.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. This regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.

This year the event was supposed to be held on March 24-27, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world, the organizing committee decided to cancel the forum.