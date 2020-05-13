Almost 400 enterprises in Moscow have resumed operations

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. More than 370 large and mid-sized industrial enterprises have resumed operations in Moscow observing all measures on prevention of the coronavirus infection spread, press service of the city’s crisis center on economic issues reported on Wednesday.

"Starting May 12, more than 370 large and mid-sized industrial enterprises of the capital have begun gradually resuming production. Enterprises in the auto manufacturing, consumer, engineering sectors have started work in Moscow, production of computers, electronics and other finished goods has been launched," Deputy Moscow Mayor Vladimir Yefimov was quoted as saying.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s decree has lifted restrictions for industry and construction, though each enterprise takes a decision to resume operations independently. All enterprises that have resumed work, are obliged to observe obligatory safety measures.