Media: Hainan accelerates implementation of program for investors following pandemic

HAIKOU, MAy 13. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have accelerated the process of introducing an integrated system on the island to formalize the activities of foreign investors amid receding coronavirus epidemic in the region, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the authorities conducted an interdepartmental meeting last week on boosting the procedures related to raising capital from abroad. "Currently, intensive measures are being taken, and I hope that in the near future the 'integrated system' will be improved and there will be more favorable conditions for foreign capital," said a representative of the local commerce department.

The official specified that the provincial administration is interested in attracting new companies and qualified personnel, which are essential for the implementation of numerous projects and will strengthen the international position of the Hainan free trade zone and enhance its competitiveness. The official explained that the new pilot mechanism will significantly save time and energy, as the application submitted by an interested party through online registration can be immediately transferred for consideration to 20 key state control systems.

Now, an investor on Hainan has the right to create an account in a special integrated system of services and track the simplified workflow, entrusting this process to the staff of the Department for International Economic Development and related competent agencies. If necessary, a foreign company can at any time receive online consultation on all matters of interest regarding the development of business activities on the island.

According to statistics, since mid-April 2019, when the pilot integrated system for foreign investors started to work on Hainan, the provincial authorities registered about 500 projects with the participation of more than 300 foreign companies. Due to new registration procedures and obtaining various permits, the government has provided foreign entrepreneurs and enterprises with simplified access to the services of more than ten investment-related departments.