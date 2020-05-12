Volume of Sanya's utilized foreign investment up by 42% in first quarter of 2020

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. The volume of utilized foreign investment in Sanya's economy in January-March 2020 amounted to $ 27.89 million, which is by 41.8% more in annual terms, the Hainan Daily newspape reported.

According to the news outlet, in the first three months of 2020, 16 new enterprises were set up in the city with the participation of foreign capital, which is by five times more compared to the same period last year.

The article emphasizes that the development of the investment climate of the city is facilitated by the Sanya Investment Promotion Office established in the city in February, its tasks include providing services to enterprises in the field of investment activity, as well as assistance in cultivating the resort's investment environment.

At the end of 2019, the volume of actual use of foreign investment in the economy of the city of Sanya increased by 152%, to $ 260 million, the number of market participants increased by 36 thousand, which is 106.2% more compared to 2018. In addition, 44 investment projects were launched in the city with a total investment of 6 billion yuan (about $ 857 million), five projects were launched as part of promoting the construction of a free trade zone on the island.

According to official statistics, foreign investments in Hainan's economy in 2019 exceeded $ 1.5 billion which is by 107.8% more than in 2018. In the near future the island plans to actively draw investment in such areas as financial services, the production and rental of eco-friendly cars, the production of medication and medical equipment.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.