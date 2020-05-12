Russians' ‘credit health’ starts worsening in Q1, says National Bureau of Credit Histories

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Credit Health Index of Russian citizens, which reflects the share of ‘bad’ borrowers, lost one point in Q1 2020 quarter-on-quarter to 95 points, Russia’s National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Loans are considered ‘bad’ if they have not been repaid for more than 60 days.

The index worsening followed its growth by 4 points at once at the end of 2019.

"2019 saw stabilization of the Credit Health Index, whereas at the end of last year it even showed a solid growth," NBCH Director General Alexander Vikulin was quoted as saying. "However, Q1 2020 demonstrated a certain worsening of the credit health of Russian borrowers as the share of ‘bad’ borrowers increased to 13.41%, which is still fairly low highlighting the fact that banks thoroughly monitor the situation with credit risks of their clients," he noted.

The organization also expects the lockdown measures due to the coronavirus spread and the economic situation in the country and globally to result in a further increase in overdue payments and, consequently, in deterioration of the Russian citizens’ credit health in the second quarter, according to the report.