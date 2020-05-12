Volume of utilized foreign investment on Hainan increases by 3.5 times in January-April

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. The volume of utilized foreign investment in Hainan's economy in January-April 2020 amounted to $ 315.69 million, which is by 252% more in annual terms, according to the Hainan Daily.

In the first four months of 2020, the newspaper writes, 110 new enterprises with foreign capital were established in the province, which is by 0.92% more compared to the same period last year.

In April alone, 43 new enterprises with the attraction of foreign investment were set up, while the actual use of foreign investment in the fourth month amounted to $ 187.38 million, which is by 8.5 times higher than last year.

According to the news outlet, the companies in the field of trade, investment, medicine and healthcare, tourism, agriculture, and logistics were among the established enterprises. The largest investment, according to the newspaper, came from Russia and the United States.

According to statistics, foreign investments in the economy of the Hainan Province in 2019 exceeded $ 1.5 billion which is by 107.8% more than in 2018. In the near future, the island plans to actively draw investment in such areas as financial services, the production and rental of eco-friendly vehicles, the production of drugs and medical equipment.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.