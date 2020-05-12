Media: Hainan to team up with University of Edinburgh in healthcare studies

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. Hainan's Lecheng Cluster, a pilot area for international medical tourism, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Shanghai Transport University and the University of Edinburgh to promote "one-health strategy" on the island, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The "one-health strategy" is an approach to solving healthcare problems, based on the interaction between humans, animals and the environment. The concept dubbed "person - animal - ecosystem" is often used to combat infectious diseases with high potential for impact on human and animal health.

According to the news outlet, earlier Shanghai Transport University and the University of Edinburgh signed an agreement on the establishment of a research center for "one-health approach". According to the newspaper, "the Lecheng cluster will become a testing ground for the concept on the Island of Hainan." If it brings success, this approach is planned to be implemented all over the country.

"The 'one-health strategy' sees human, animal health and their environment as a unit,” Chen Guoqiang, head of the Shanghai Transport University School of Medicine, said in an interview with Xinhua. "Particular attention in this concept is paid to the development of effective management healthcare models," the scientist stressed.

According to the Hainan Daily, the one-health approach is now widely used by many countries in the process of managing the healthcare system. In China, the newspaper writes, this practice "is relatively new." Based on the advantages of the medical tourism zone, Lecheng intends to conduct research in the field of "one-health strategy", focus on the gaps and difficulties, and also explore the possibility of solving future healthcare problems using this approach, the newspaper writes.

According to the Chinese authorities, Lecheng is intended to become the world's largest research and development base, equipped with advanced medical equipment, as well as a platform for personnel exchange and international cooperation in the healthcare sector. The cluster is also expected to contribute to the development of China’s medical tourism industry.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.