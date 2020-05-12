{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

German regulator to decide by May 24 if Nord Stream 2 should comply with EU Gas Directive

In January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

BERLIN, May 12. / TASS /. The German Federal Grid Agency will make a decision this month on whether the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive apply to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the representative of the agency told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
German Government will continue to support companies participating in Nord Stream 2

According to her, the decision will be made at the latest by May 24, 2020.

In mid-January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications from Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive. The Handelsblat newspaper informed that the regulator is going to refuse to withdraw Nord Stream 2 from the new rules.

The Handelsblat newspaper reported that the regulator was going to refuse to withdraw Nord Stream 2 from the new rules. The agency gave the parties time to send a response stating their position before May 8. "This deadline has passed, and the agency will now make a quick decision," the press service said. No details were given there. "We do not comment on current processes," the agency said.

Earlier this month, the Federal Government of Germany made the statement that it continues to have a positive attitude towards the Nord Stream 2 project, expects its completion and will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in it. According to the statement, the German government still positively evaluates the Nord Stream 2 project. From its point of view, it is primarily a commercial project. The government is currently not aware of how the project will be implemented technically, but it assumes that Nord Stream 2 will be completed. The government will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in the project, the statement said. Germany’s authorities do not believe that slowing down the construction of the pipeline threatens Germany’s energy security. Berlin stated once again that they fundamentally reject US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2, but they do not intend to bill Washington for slowing down the project.

About the updated directive

To remove the gas pipeline from the scope of the updated EU Gas Directive, the project must be completed by May 2019. Nord Stream 2 AG pointed out that the concept of "completion of the project" should be considered broader than in terms of construction and technical processes. According to the company, one should take into account the fact that, by the time the new rules came into force, billions of investments had already been made, taking into account the previous legal situation. The German agency rejected this argument. It is based on a "building-technical understanding" of the term "completion of the project."

Nord Stream 2 includes two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year, which is laid from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Gazprom’s European partners in the project are German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie, and Anglo-Dutch Shell. The pipeline under construction bypasses transit countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other East European and Baltic countries - through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.

Toyota to resume car assembly on May 12 at St. Petersburg plant
Warehouses for service spare parts in the Moscow region and Novosibirsk will also begin their normal operation, the company spokesperson said
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles
This may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation
Read more
Russian airlines to tighten verification of residence when boarding export flights
It is noted that "before issuing a boarding pass, airline employees will strictly check documents confirming passengers’ residence in the region"
Read more
Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog
Low humidity and sunrays lead to the destruction of the virus, according to the watchdog
Read more
11 people injured in grenade explosion in the Stavropol Region - source
18 people celebrated a birthday, their neighbor threw a grenade, the Emergency Services said
Read more
Press review: Kiev hatches plot to subvert Donbass talks and EU ties with Balkans in peril
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 8
Read more
Russia ready to hold consultations with Czech Republic, embassy says
Tensions between the two countries escalated following the demolition of a monument dedicated to WWII Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague
Read more
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Read more
Russia to go ahead with plans for strengthening army under any circumstances - Putin
Putin stressed the need for enhancing the intensity of combat training and for practicing new methods of cooperation by troops during snap checks with the use of the most advanced technologies
Read more
Roscosmos confirms destruction of Russian Fregat upper stage’s tank in space
The upper stage was used to place into orbit Spektr-P scientific satellite in 2011
Read more
Putin makes decision on new package of measures to support citizens and economy
Russian President added that the restrictive measures affected many sectors of the economy
Read more
Putin to hold meeting on coronavirus spread on May 11
Russian President will discuss the possibility of extending non-working days
Read more
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Read more
Turkey activates certain elements of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
The process of deploying S-400s continues, according to the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry
Read more
Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 10,899 over the past day
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000
2,009 people have died
Read more
Fire breaks out at Moscow’s hospital for coronavirus patients
People were evacuated from the building
Read more
Over 200,000 people infected with coronavirus in Russia overall
As many as 34,306 people have recovered since the epidemic hit the country, and 1,915 people have died
Read more
Russia holds air parade over Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day
A total of 75 helicopters and aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square
Read more
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Read more
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
Read more
Russia climbs to third spot in global coronavirus cases ranking
Russia has confirmed a total of 221,344 COVID-19 cases
Read more
Over 200,000 coronavirus cases registered in Russia, though spreading speed is down
Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient is currently close to 1 - it is the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
Read more
Putin: Russia’s non-working holiday will end May 12, mass events won't resume yet
Lifting restrictive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic cannot be instantaneous, it should be carried out carefully, he stressed
Read more
Japanese press' reports on Brezhnev's ‘statements’ on Kuril Islands are bogus - ministry
Authors of these reports indulge in wishful thinking to strengthen their position in the negotiations on a peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
US moon resource mining draft agreement requires analysis — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration was preparing a project of a new international agreement on resource mining on the moon, planning to involve a number of partner states
Read more
Russia may have reached coronavirus plateau - WHO representative
Cases of infection continue to be appear, but their growth has stabilized, Melita Vujnovic said
Read more
Coronavirus vaccine testing in Japan may start in July - Prime Minister
On May 5, the NHK channel reported the Japanese authorities were to allocate more than $800 mln to develop the vaccine
Read more
Cabinet allocates over 80 bln rubles for aid to SMEs affected by pandemic
The provided subsidy stipulates that enterprises should maintain at least 90% of employees from the number in March 2020
Read more
About 12,000 lieutenants from Defense Ministry’s 36 academies to join Russian army
Among the new-comers to the Russian officers’ corps there are 260 women
Read more
Whipping up tensions between Russia and Czech Republic harms dialogue - official
According to the official, the Czech authorities have slapped unfounded accusations against a staff member of the Russian federal agency in Prague
Read more
China ready to safeguard results of WWII together with Russia, says Chinese leader
Xi Jinping has held a telephone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia should not be silent to belittling of USSR’s role in WWII - ambassador
Russia should speak calmly, reasonably, try to convey to ordinary Americans, to ordinary people in Europe and all over the world, that it was Soviet soldiers who liberated Europe, they defended the independence of Europe and the Soviet Union
Read more
Over 30 Russian military helping Italy fight coronavirus return home
Work to airlift hardware and army personnel from the Russian Defense Ministry from Italy continues from May 8
Read more
Russia’s space agency to outline technical requirements for new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis
Read more
20% Chinese companies ready to increase investment in Russia after pandemic — poll
The survey took place between April 20 and 26 among 30 companies, which represented construction, metalworking, development and installation of oil and gas equipment, trade and other industries
Read more
China believes Russia will decisively defeat coronavirus
Xi Jinping also called on the international community to "cooperate in fighting the pandemic, unite and help each other, win together in this fight for lives and health of people"
Read more
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Read more
Ministry greenlights opening of first car bridge between Russia and China
The bridge will be open after the coronavirus-related restrictions are withdrawn
Read more
Putin, Johnson ready for dialogue on bilateral agenda, global issues — Kremlin
The phone call was held on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism
Read more
Putin and Trump's cooperation efforts don’t match words of US officials - ambassador
"We believe that the time will come, the situation will change, and Russian-US relations will straighten", Antonov added
Read more
Patriotism is Russia’s national idea, says Putin
According to Russian President, "patriotism means devoting oneself to the development of the country, its progress"
Read more
Communications Ministry publishes preliminary export flight schedule until May 22
On March 27, due to the coronavirus pandemic Russia completely closed regular and charter international flights, only special flights to return passengers home are carried out
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more
Putin to deliver address to nation on Monday, Kremlin says
The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy
Read more
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Read more
Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory
The North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries
Read more
COVID-19 claims 58 lives in Moscow over 24 hours
City’s total death toll up to 1,068
Read more
Five people killed in fire in intensive care unit at St. Petersburg hospital
The fire may have been caused due to one of the ventilation machines short circuiting
Read more
Putin congratulates Russians on Victory Day
Russia is celebrating on May 9 the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Read more