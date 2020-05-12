German regulator to decide by May 24 if Nord Stream 2 should comply with EU Gas Directive

BERLIN, May 12. / TASS /. The German Federal Grid Agency will make a decision this month on whether the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive apply to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the representative of the agency told TASS on Tuesday.

According to her, the decision will be made at the latest by May 24, 2020.

In mid-January, the Federal Network Agency of Germany accepted applications from Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG to remove the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from the updated EU Gas Directive. The Handelsblat newspaper informed that the regulator is going to refuse to withdraw Nord Stream 2 from the new rules.

The agency gave the parties time to send a response stating their position before May 8. "This deadline has passed, and the agency will now make a quick decision," the press service said. No details were given there. "We do not comment on current processes," the agency said.

Earlier this month, the Federal Government of Germany made the statement that it continues to have a positive attitude towards the Nord Stream 2 project, expects its completion and will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in it. According to the statement, the German government still positively evaluates the Nord Stream 2 project. From its point of view, it is primarily a commercial project. The government is currently not aware of how the project will be implemented technically, but it assumes that Nord Stream 2 will be completed. The government will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in the project, the statement said. Germany’s authorities do not believe that slowing down the construction of the pipeline threatens Germany’s energy security. Berlin stated once again that they fundamentally reject US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2, but they do not intend to bill Washington for slowing down the project.

About the updated directive

To remove the gas pipeline from the scope of the updated EU Gas Directive, the project must be completed by May 2019. Nord Stream 2 AG pointed out that the concept of "completion of the project" should be considered broader than in terms of construction and technical processes. According to the company, one should take into account the fact that, by the time the new rules came into force, billions of investments had already been made, taking into account the previous legal situation. The German agency rejected this argument. It is based on a "building-technical understanding" of the term "completion of the project."

Nord Stream 2 includes two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year, which is laid from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Gazprom’s European partners in the project are German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie, and Anglo-Dutch Shell. The pipeline under construction bypasses transit countries - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other East European and Baltic countries - through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.