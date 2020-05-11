Toyota to resume car assembly on May 12 at St. Petersburg plant

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. / TASS /. The Toyota car plant in Russia, located in St. Petersburg, will resume production in full on May 12, the company press service told TASS on Monday.

"After a break associated with the introduction of restrictive measures, Toyota resumes production at the plant in St. Petersburg in full from May 12, 2020. Warehouses for service spare parts in the Moscow region and Novosibirsk will also begin their normal operation," the company spokesperson said.

In April, Toyota plants in St. Petersburg extended the suspension of production until April 30 in particular due to a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the extension of non-working days until the end of the month.

