VTB ready to participate in loan program at 2% to support enterprises

MOSCOW, May 11. / TASS /. Russia's lending giant VTB Bank is ready to participate in a soft loan program at a rate of 2% to support companies that have suffered due to coronavirus, the credit organization said in a statement on Monday.

"VTB is ready to implement a special credit program to support employment for all enterprises affected by the spread of coronavirus industries, said Russian President Vladimir Putin and involved short-term lending in the amount of minimum wages for each employee at a reduced rate of 2% per annum until April 2021," the statement said.

Earlier, President Putin, during a meeting on the sanitary epidemiological situation in the country proposed that starting June 1 a special loan program to support employment for enterprises from the sectors affected by the spread of coronavirus, as well as socially oriented NGOs. According to the President, the state itself will pay the loans of enterprises issued under the new program if employers keep jobs at 90% for six months. If 80% of jobs are saved, the state will pay half the loan and interest on it. The program will be calculated at a preferential rate of 2%, a loan will be issued in the amount of one minimum wage for each employee for six months. The maturity date is April 1, 2021. In addition, 85% of the loan will be secured by a state guarantee.