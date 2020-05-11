Putin to hold meetings on agriculture, communications, IT industry

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to hold meetings on the situation in agriculture, light industry, communications, and the IT industry.

"Almost every week, with the participation of business, we hold meetings to support and develop key sectors of the economy. Such practice of developing targeted solutions and adjusting the measures that have been already taken will be continued in the near future," he said.

Putin specified that the situation in agriculture, light industry, communications, and the IT industry will be examined.

The president added that non-working days in Russia will end on May 12, but it will take significant time to end restrictions in the regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, noting that mass events would be still banned and a number of other measures would remain in place.