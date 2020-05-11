Putin calls measures to support Russians unprecedented

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 11. /TASS /. Resources allocated by the state to support people and businesses have already exceeded the amount of assistance provided in previous crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The measures that I have now presented to support citizens, social sphere as a whole, and the economy are absolutely unprecedented, ambitious. I think that in recent history, the state has never allocated such resources to support our people and individual sectors of the economy. Even in difficult 2008-2009, during the years of global financial and economic crises," he said.

"These decisions … are recognized not only expedient, but also ready to be implemented. This means that they must be implemented. I ask you to take this in the most serious way," Putin said.

According to him, only in this case it will be possible to say that the set goals will be achieved, economic and social life will return to normal, and conditions will be created to support the economy and help people. "I ask you to take this very seriously," Putin said.