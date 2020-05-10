Operations at Polyus’ Olimpiada uninterrupted despite coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Operations at Polyus’ Olimpiada in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region where a number of employees have been tested positive for COVID-19, continue with the coronavirus infection having had only insignificant impact on the work of the Krasnoyark business unit, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Operations at Olimpiada are currently uninterrupted. To date, the coronavirus has had only insignificant impact on production or product shipments at the Krasnoyarsk business unit," according to the statement.

Polyus has implemented a broad-based COVID-19 testing program across all of its business units, the company said, adding that as part of this continuous testing program, a certain percentage of tests have returned positive at Olimpiada. "Immediately after testing positive, the employees experiencing symptoms were transferred to hospitals in Severo-Yeniseysk and Krasnoyarsk where they are receiving the best medical care. COVID-positive workers without symptoms were placed into quarantine at medical facilities at Olimpiada. All personnel on site are subject to regular testing, social distancing and the mandatory use of personal protective equipment to minimize the risk of further infection," press service of the company reported.

The Olimpiada mine is Polyus’ largest operation employing 3,321 people. A representative of the regional office of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told reporters earlier that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among its employees had reached 89.

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia with assets in the Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov’s son Said Kerimov is the main beneficiary with a stake of around 78.2%.