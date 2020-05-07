First cruise along the Yenisei onboard TS Maxim Gorkiy planned for June

KRASNOYARSK, May 7. /TASS/. TS Maxim Gorkiy, which reached the Yenisei River via the Northern Sea Route, will leave Krasnoyarsk for Dudinka on the first Arctic cruise on June 6, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s tourism agency’s Director Yulia Verkhushina told TASS, adding that the date could be adjusted.

Earlier, the Maxim Gorkiy navigated the Volga River. The ship can hold 100 passengers. In 2019, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Governor Alexander Uss announced plans to bring the ship to the Yenisei for tourist cruises.

"The first cruise is scheduled for June 6," the tourism official said. "Apparently, this situation [with the coronavirus] made its adjustments, but we hope the trip will take place."

During the first year, the organizers cannot expect many foreign tourists, she continued. "Usually, when we introduce a tour, we do not see many foreigners in the course of the first year. Foreigners normally use operators, who, in their turn, at first inspect everything, and only later offer new routes to clients. This year will be important for gaining experience for future work. We do not expect many tourists, since borders remain locked," she said.

The cheapest cruise from Krasnoyarsk to Dudinka for eleven days is 317,000 rubles ($4,300). The tours include helicopter rides to the Taimyr Peninsula, where guests will visit the underexplored and hard-to-reach Putorana Plateau in the permafrost zone. The river route spans 1,989 kilometers.