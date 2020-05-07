Putin emphasizes need to ensure smooth operation of transport system amid pandemic

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 7. /TASS/. Ensuring the smooth operation of the transport system amid the coronavirus pandemic is a strategic goal for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said during Thursday’s online meeting on the situation in the country’s transport industry.

"We can see that freight and passenger traffic has fallen, revenues are declining, while financial problems are piling up as many companies are facing losses," the head of state pointed out.

"In such a situation, our transport and logistics companies continue operation, maintaining transport links between various regions and areas, which is a strategic goal for a country as big as ours," Putin noted.

The meeting’s participants focused on the current situation in Russia’s transport industry, including support measures for the transport system, as well as long-term development plans.

"Russia’s transport industry employs about 4.5 mln people. Their stable employment is crucial for the speedy development of the country’s regions and various companies, in fact, of the entire county," Putin stressed. According to him, "just like other key industries, the transport system is going through tough times because of the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions."

To date, a total of 177,160 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 23,803 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,625 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.