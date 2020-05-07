Russia should keep investment programs for transport sector as much as possible — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for preserving investment programs of companies in transport industry as much as possible. He set this task at a meeting on the development of the transport industry.

"It is necessary to preserve the investment programs of the transport sector and infrastructure development as much as possible in order to retain production relations, jobs for specialists and citizens' income both in the industry itself and in related sectors," the president said.