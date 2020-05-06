Tourists spend over $140 mln on Hainan during May holidays

HAIKOU, May 6. /TASS/. Tourists spent more than 994 million yuan (more than $ 140 million at the current exchange rate) on the Island of Hainan during a nationwide weekend (May 1-5) on Labor Day, Xinhua reported on Wednesday citing local authorities.

According to the news agency, the island’s tourism industry has welcomed about 1.3 million tourists, about 60% of them visited panoramic attractions — parks, forest and coastal recreation areas, volcanoes, pagodas. According to estimates, over 5,000 people made purchases in Hainan's duty free stores over five days, spending 298 million yuan ($ 42 million).

“In fact, during the May holidays, Hainan experienced the first small tourist boom since the local facilities resumed their work after a halt amid the epidemic of the novel coronavirus,” a representative of the regional department for tourism, culture, broadcasting and sports said.

As the coronavirus outbreak in the country was combatted relatively recently and there are still risks of infection, all Hainan's tourist facilities still can accept no more than 30% of the officially announced daily maximum number of visitors. In order to visit the sights, tourists should reserve tickets online in advance and pass control at the entrance to the recreation area — allow security to measure body temperature using thermal cameras and special equipment.