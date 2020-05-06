Gazprom Neft expects global oil price to exceed $50 in the long-term

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The oil price will reach $50 per barrel and even rise higher in the long-term, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s oil producer Gazprom Neft Alexei Yankevich said in an interview with the corporate magazine.

"In the long-term the oil (price) will return to the level of $50 and higher, which is in line with our basic price for estimation of investment projects," he said.

The company is currently testing its investment program considering the influence of today’s prices, Yankevich said, adding that approximately it might be reduced by up to 20%. "Consequently, certain adjustments are possible, though a large-scale revision of the investment program is not on the agenda. We suggest that the physical amount of investment activities will not be slashed by more than 20%," he said.

Deputy CEO noted that production will remain profitable for the company even with oil prices keeping at around $20 per barrel. Meanwhile, the oil producer expects the oil price within the range of $15-40 per barrel this year.