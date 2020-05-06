Hainan to boost relations with other countries via sister cities cooperation

HAIKOU, May 6. /TASS/. Hainan plans to develop close cooperation with other countries by strengthening regular contacts between sister cities, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported citing local authorities.

"As Hainan opens and and strengthens close cooperation with other countries in a number of areas, cultivating international friendly relations between cities plays an increasingly important positive role," said Wang Sheng, head of the international relations department of the provincial party committee.

According to the official, the Hainan authorities, with the assistance of the Chinese diplomatic missions, are currently working on promoting sister cities relations with the cities of Greece, Israel, Spain and Portugal. The official said that since 2018, when the Chinese leadership announced the creation of an experimental free trade zone on the island, intensive work has been underway to boost contacts with Asian countries, in particular, with India, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Japan, as well as a number of Eastern European states —Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia.

“In accordance with the development program, the Hainan leadership plans to visit the sister cities of the respective countries, hold meetings with local authorities. We will promote dialogue with key representatives of business circles, share the experience, and make joint efforts to boost interregional cooperation,” Wang Sheng emphasized.

The Boao Forum for Asia

As the head of the department of international relations specified, the Boao Economic Forum for Asia, held annually on the east coast of the island, contributed to strengthening Hainan’s contacts with other cities.

"With this platform's help, such events promoting the development of relations between sister cities, such as the Island Tourism Strategy forum, a dialogue at the level of mayors and governors in the China-ASEAN format, as well as China and Cambodia: A Way Full of Hope event were organized. "They help promote pragmatic cooperation, strengthen diplomatic contacts, and enhance the openness of our region," Wang Sheng explained.

He recalled that since 1995, Hainan has been cooperating with the South Korean island resort province of Jeju, its governor participated in the forum. Thanks to the interregional dialogue aimed at stimulating Hainan’s interaction with ASEAN, the Chinese strategy to form a “human community with one destiny” in Southeast Asia is being implemented more actively. Moreover, due to such cooperation, agreements on the development of sister city relations with certain regions of Serbia and Sweden were signed last year.

Cooperation amid cononavirus pandemic and natural disasters

According to the Hainan authorities, contacts between sister cities became a reliable basis of China's international cooperation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as natural disasters. For example, the oldest partner of Hainan – Japan's Hyogo Prefecture — delivered more than 100,000 masks to the island. Subsequently, the southern Chinese province took similar steps to help Japan.

According to Wang Sheng, such mutual support provided at the regional level has already become a tradition. Thus, Hainan delivered humanitarian aid to Japan in 2018 following the typhoon "Chebi", which caused significant damage to certain regions of the country, as well as after the devastating earthquake in Kobe in 1995.

According to statistics, during the most intense struggle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hainan received financial support from more than 20 foreign sister cities. After the southern Chinese province coped with the epidemic, it sent medical masks, protective suits and sanitizers to 29 villages in other countries with which the region constantly maintains partnerships, as they too were forced to deal with the same problems.

“Over the years, Hainan has expanded the scope of cooperation with regions of other countries and maintains friendly interregional contacts with all five continents of our planet,” the official said.

According to the Chinese authorities, Hainan develops close relations with 64 foreign cities, including the Russian: Vladimir (sister city of Hainan's administrative center — Haikou), Yalta, Khabarovsk and Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region (maintain close ties with Sanya).