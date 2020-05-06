Euro surpasses 81 rubles

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The euro increased by 1.3% and reached 81.01 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 15:35 Moscow time, the euro rate slowed down slightly and was trading at 80.94 rubles (+1.3%). The dollar was at the level of 74.89 rubles (+1.5%).

The Russian currency decreased against the US dollar and the euro amid falling oil prices. The price of July Brent crude oil futures on London’s ICE fell to $30.26 per barrel (-2.3%), at one moment falling to $29.96 per barrel, and WTI crude oil fell to $25.39 per barrel (-4.2%).