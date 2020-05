MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The price of a July futures for Brent crude oil rose by 11.88% to $30.43 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London, according to trading data as of 4:38 pm Moscow time. The last time the price of Brent crude was above $ 30 per barrel on April 15, 2020

The cost of a futures contract for WTI oil leapt 18.24% and reached $24.11 per barrel.