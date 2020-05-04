Russian stock indexes close in the red on Monday

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian stocks ended the trading day in the red on Monday. The MOEX Russia Index slipped by 0.85% to 2,628.08 points, while the RTS index dropped by 2.22% to 1,100.05 points, according to the trading data.

The ruble is also weakening against the dollar and the euro on Moscow Exchange as the dollar exchange rate gained 1.09% to 75.2 rubles as of 6:50 pm Moscow time, while the euro exchange rate added 0.75% to 82.06 rubles.

The price of Brent oil futures with settlement in July 2020 edged up by 0.31% on the London’s ICE to $26.6 per barrel.