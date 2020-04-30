China cancels Boao Forum for Asia due to pandemic

BEIJING, April 30. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the Boao Forum for Asia, scheduled to be held on March 24-27, decided to cancel the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement on the forum’s website published on Thursday.

"The raging COVID-19 pandemic across the world is threatening human health and global economy. In response to international efforts to contain the disease and prioritizing the health and safety of all participants, the Forum’s Board of Directors made the difficult decision of not holding this year’s annual conference," the statement said.

According to the report, "Despite the time of disruption, the Forum still continues preparation for three major thematic conferences scheduled in latter half of year 2020. The Forum will convene the first conference of International Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation on November 9th in Macao", as well as will "hold the first Global Economic Development and Security Forum in September in Zhuhai, and the 2nd Conference of Global Health Forum in October in Qingdao."

On March 10, the organizing committee issued a statement saying that due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the 2020 forum would be postponed until further notice.

The forum in Boao has been a large platform for signing important agreements and coordinating positions between representatives of business and government circles of many countries since 2001.