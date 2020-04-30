Russia has enough potential to mitigate all negative consequences of crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that Russia has sufficient potential to mitigate any negative consequences of the crisis and to fulfill all social obligations to its citizens.

"Our country has certain potential. This potential is enough to dampen any negative consequences of global economic crises - to mitigate the impact of the current economic crisis and to keep fulfilling social obligations in full volume regardless of how difficult the situation becomes," he said.

The statement came in response to a question of why Russia introduced no direct payments to its citizens under present-day circumstances.

At the same time, the official said he would not make any forecasts on how severe the post-pandemic crisis would be.

"The depth of the crisis that would follow the coronavirus pandemic can hardly be estimated precisely, and there hardly are economists who can forecast with a high degree of certainty that this or that sector of economy will be hit by a crisis in a month, two, three, four," he said in an interview with RTVI.

"Under such circumstances, every country takes own measures, which correspond to the country’s potential and which, in the opinion of this country’s government, would be the best possible way to help the economy and its actors - be it individuals or legal entities - to overcome the difficult period," he said.

"The two packages of measures that have already been announced are deemed to be optimal for the moment," Peskov went on.

He called upon Russian small-and medium-sized businesses "to make use of the measures that had already been adopted."

New reality

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "more packages [of support measures] will follow."

"President [Vladimir Putin] gave instructions to draft a new package of support measures, to prepare a national plan of economic development - a plan of the country’s development that takes into account that this crisis would bring in some new factors, which oblige us to make changes, to become more efficient, modern and capable of responding to drastic developments," he said.

Peskov said that returning to pre-crisis growth pace "would take some time," but gave no specific timeframes.

"The entire country will need to get together to overcome the manifestations of the crisis. But, on the other hand, a crisis always makes those who overcame it stronger," he said.

He went on to say that the Russian "economy has been under harsh restrictions in the past six years."

"They predicted very difficult times for our economy, but we managed to adapt to those conditions, to reverse them in our favor: we managed to give momentum to entire sectors of industry, we learned to produce things we never produced before, we started to develop high-tech industries more intensely," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that Russia "still has a long way to go to achieve full self-sustainability, but the distance that we have already covered is impressive."

In his opinion, the way Russia managed to adapt itself to those harsh circumstances gives grounds to believe that anti-crisis measures will also be successful.