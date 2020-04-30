No one has clear understanding of when international air travel resumes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. So far, there have been no concrete forecasts on when the international air travel will resume, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RTVI, commenting on reports that some air carriers have started selling tickets for June.

"We can forecast anything, but no one has clear understanding," the official said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia fully suspended regular and charter international air travel on March 27, air carriers can only perform special flights to bring their citizens back home.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.