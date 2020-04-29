Haikou International Airport receives five stars in Skytrax rating

HAIKOU, April 29. /TASS/. Hainan's Haikou Meilan International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport have received five stars in the ranking of Chinese airports compiled by the influential British consulting company Skytrax, according to www.hinews.cn.

The new Beijing Daxing International Airport and another nine air harbors in China received four stars. The five-star London-based consulting company also praised the second terminal of Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou (southern Guangdong).

When compiling the rating (June 2019-January 2020), Skytrax evaluated 103 Chinese airports in the country's various regions in conformity with various parameters. The company estimates that by 2021, another two or three Chinese airports will be able to achieve the standards necessary to get five stars in the ranking. Sixty Chinese airports received three stars in the current ranking, another 31 airports were given two stars.

At the end of January 2020, Meilan Airport served 48 international and regional flights carried out in 35 cities in 20 countries. In 2019, passenger traffic along international routes at Meilan Airport reached 1.49 million people.