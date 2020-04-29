Gazprom expects to export 166.6 bln cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2020

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Gazprom is preparing its budget for this year on the basis of expectations of 166.6 bln cubic meters of gas to be exported to Europe at the price of $133 per 1,000 cubic meters, head of Gazprom’s Finance and Economic Department Alexander Ivannikov said on Wednesday.

"We now have the following scenario assumptions to calculate the budget for this year. Our volume figures for export are at the level of 166.6 bln cubic meters and the average annual price figure is $133 per 1,000 cubic meters," Ivannikov said.

Gas supplies of the company to the domestic market will decline by about 9% year-on-year as of the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Gazprom’s exports to non-CIS countries dropped by 1.3% year-on-year in 2019 to 199.2 bln cubic meters. Exports to CIS countries rose by 2.2% to 37.7 bln cubic meters last year.