Number of Haikou market players increases by 95,400 in 2019

HAIKOU, April 29. /TASS/. The number of Haikou market participants last year increased by 95,400 which is by 54.4% more in annual terms, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the news outlet, a significant increase occured due to "a steady improvement in the city’s business climate, the provision of benefits and preferences for market participants, and the creation of favorable conditions for doing business."

The article emphasizes that Haikou successfully implements the service of registering a business in an ntegrated system mode, which allows not only to save time, but also to reduce costs. In addition, the local authorities are promoting a set of 32 measures to develop the economy's private sector.

"Haikou is committed to creating a business-friendly environment based on honesty, fairness and efficiency," the newspaper quoted the city mayor Ding Hui.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province.

By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.