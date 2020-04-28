Hainan's main customs point accelerates clearance of imported goods by 50%

HAIKOU, April 28. /TASS/. Hainan's main customs point in the city of Haikou in the first quarter of 2020 accelerated customs clearance procedures for imported goods by 50%. According to the official representative of the local customs Ju Chunmei, now these formalities take six hours.

"In the first quarter, the time for customs clearance of imported goods decreased by about 50% compared to 2017 (when there was no free trade zone on Hainan - TASS), export procedures accelerated by 97%," the official said at a press conference. “Thus, now it takes six and 0.22 hours, respectively, to process the imported or exported goods on Haina. This is by 39.2% and 36.6% faster than the national average indicator.”

According to Ju Chunmei, the provincial authorities managed to achieve such results by actively implementing a list of measures aimed at boosting the free trade zone and port on the island.

According to official statistics, since April 2018, when President Xi Jinping announced a new development strategy for Hainan, and through March 2020, Hainan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded 183.8 billion yuan (almost $ 26 billion at the current exchange rate), which is by 31.8% more than in April 2016-March 2018. Over the past two years, the region’s exports grew by 51.3%, to 68 billion yuan ($ 9.61 billion), imports - by 22.5%, to 115.8 billion yuan ($ 16.29 billion).