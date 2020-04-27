Hainan to provide subsidies to companies for air freight development in 2020

HAIKOU, April 27. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will provide subsidies to companies operating in the field of air freight in 2020, the regional transport department reported on Monday.

According to the statement, this measure is aimed at increasing the cargo flow of Hainan's key airports — Meilan, Phoenix and Boao, located in the northern, southern and eastern parts of the island. "Subsidies from specialized funds for stimulating development will be provided to enterprises that meet officially established requirements," the statement reads.

According to the document, the subsidy for domestic flights will reach 16,000 yuan (about $2,200 at the current exchange rate) per flight, for international routes — 40,000 yuan (about $5,600).

“The Hainan authorities are helping to increase the flow of air freight by coordinating the relevant measures with the central government. We are actively promoting the expansion of air channels to ensure national and international supplies, reducing logistics costs and increasing the competitiveness of Hainan's products,” said a representative of the provincial transport department.

On March 24, China's State Council ordered to adopt a number of effective measures to stimulate the development of national air freight and increase the competitiveness of Chinese companies operating in this field. Such a program is expected to boost the development of a number of Hainan industries, including agriculture, fisheries, low-carbon technology manufacturing, as well as enterprises specializing in the production of medical and pharmaceutical products.