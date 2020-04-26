Russian companies note growing interest in PC breach insurance — paper

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian insurance companies have noted a growing interest in cyber breach insurance, which would protect users from losses in the event of data loss from a personal computer, the Izvestia paper reported on Sunday, citing spokespersons for Russian insurers.

According to the paper, such services in Russia are currently offered only by Ingosstrakh, but AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK Insurance House are considering the possibility.

Rosgosstrakh also said it was ready to develop a solution for this kind of services, if the public interest in it continues to grow.

Absolyut Strakhovanie and VSK Insurance House noted that the main problem in data breach insurance is the method of evaluating losses from a personal computer breach, because Russia has no legal framework on how this should be done.

"The sector is yet to learn how to calculate losses. For example, the cyber entertainment industry is now on the rise. But what if your game account or a personal page on Facebook gets hacked? How should this [damage] be assessed?" Izvestia quoted Mikhail Chernykh, a senior manager at Absolyut Strakhovanie, as saying.

The paper quoted the Positive Technologies, a global provider of enterprise security solutions for vulnerability and compliance management, as saying that the number of cyber attacks on personal computers increased by 15% in January-March. Users, who switched to teleworking amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, are at a higher risk. According to Positive Technologies, employees of government agencies, industrial companies, financial sector, healthcare and science, have become an attractive target for cyber criminals.