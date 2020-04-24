Practically no risks of high inflation in Russia - Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia does not actually have risks of high inflation, head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin tweeted on Friday.

"There are actually no risks of high inflation. Inflation can be expected as 4(-+2) [%]. GDP will decline by at least 6%. This is a moderately optimistic scenario," Kudrin wrote.

Steps undertaken by the Bank of Russia to soften the monetary policy are justified, he added.

The Central Bank made the decision earlier today to reduce the key rate to 5.5% per annum at its Board meeting.