Putin praises Central Bank for improvements in national banking sector

"On the whole, the banking sector quite confidently coped with the challenges of today. By the way, I will say that this is largely due to the Central Bank, which has been engaged in improving the banking system of the country for all previous years," the head said at a meeting on the development of the automotive industry.

"There has been a lot of criticism regarding the policies of the Central Bank, but now we understand that the Central Bank pursued the right policy, healing the financial sector is doing fine, now, when we face such a serious crisis," Putin stressed.

He noted that the current good condition of the banking sector and other developments of the regulator in the banking policy should be effectively used "to support the economy as a whole."

The head of state said that this topic was discussed on Thursday at a special meeting.