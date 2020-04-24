Car dealers will be among first to open as epidemiological situation improves, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 24. /TASS/. Car dealers will be one of the first companies to open after the epidemiological situation improves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the automotive industry.

"We understand that the dealer network should work. As soon as there is an opportunity in terms of safety of citizens, these [dealers] will be one of the first enterprises to open," he said.

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that now some car dealers "are already deploying work online, which is good." "Some people do it in the street, we also know it, and we need to promote it in every way. That is, there is an opportunity to work, it must be used," he added.

Commenting on the request to postpone the payment of car recycling tax by auto companies, Putin replied that he would ask "the government to think about it and make appropriate proposals.".